Kombucha Brewing Starter Kit with SCOBY

If you love kombucha and you’ve been wanting to get to know this whole SCOBY thing a little bit better, then look no further. Northern Brewer is one of the most respected names in the homebrewing game for their hard work in bringing premium brewing ingredients and equipment to homebrewers who don’t have a local brew store to pop over to when they get the itch. That’s why we’re trusting our latest homebrewing projects to their foolproof kits like this one that includes just about everything you need to brew up not only one batch of DIY kombucha, but endless batches as long as you take good care of your SCOBY. The kit includes:

Live SCOBY culture

Little Big Mouth Bubbler fermenter with airlock and stainless steel spigot

Adhesive thermometer

Loose leaf black tea

Raw cane sugar

Stainless tea ball

Butter muslin and rubber band

pH testing strips

Step-by-step instructions

The only thing missing is the bottles—luckily, you can wash out and reuse any kombucha bottle with the swing-top EZ lid. The kit makes enough to fill about 7-8 of them.