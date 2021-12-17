“We saw one bag come back that had been run over by a dump truck. Bag was totally fine—just needed a new bungee!”

—Curtis Williams, Founder of North St. Bags





Sustainability isn’t just about picking “green” materials, it’s about building products that can stand up to years of everyday abuse without needing to be replaced. In North St. Bags’ Portland workshop you’ll find both—cutting-edge green practices like wind-power alongside men and women making the hell out of bags, from rolls of the most durable USA-made materials. Picking one up will tell you everything you need to know—super-thick nylon, burly hardware and buckles, and reinforced seams and handles for tossing in your trunk on weekends or throwing over your shoulder on morning commutes. They even make for badass carry-ons if you’re goin’ for it one-bag travel style. With such quality and ethical chops to back ‘em up, North St. feels like stopping by your local bagmaker. There’s no better way to appreciate their work then by loading up one of their packs and getting out there.