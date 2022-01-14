“Man is not made for defeat.” ― Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea





We won’t be the first men to admit it: we don’t like to lose. If his record is any indication, Lowell North, the Olympic Gold Medal-holding, Star Class World Cup 5-time #1 and the driving mind behind North Sails, doesn’t either. When we heard the pioneering sail maker was bringing their mastery of the elements to the outerwear world, we naturally wanted to be the first on the winning team. Much like the Oracle America’s Cup team — whose record-smashing boats also fly the company’s sails — North Sails went all in when they decided to tackle outerwear, recruiting an all-star team of apparel pros from all over the globe to help them deliver some of the most innovative weatherproof gear we’ve ever seen.





Built for the extreme conditions on the stormy seas but great looking enough to shine in the brightest sunlight, North Sails’ technically adept apparel uses lightweight, breathable and waterproof fabrics to modernize classic nautical designs, yeilding wind and rain repellent results that live up to their legendary pedigree. If you’re in search of some ridiculously good looking outerwear that’s ready to challenge the raw power of wind and water, we suggest you climb aboard.