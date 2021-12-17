Think about it — driving a classic car is sweet. But if you’re pushing your ‘67 Targa through 2-hour commutes every morning, you’re gonna want some all-weather tires just in case, and Bluetooth too. The same applies to clothing. Which is where North and Mark come in. They took two stone-cold classic styles — the blazer and harrington jacket — and rebuilt them with modern-day technical fabrics. So they’re properly equipped to take on a full day in the city, from your morning commute to whatever you’ve got goin’ on after work. Instead of trying to make your blazer work with a ski shell over it, just grab your North and Mark and fly out the door.