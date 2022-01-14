Winter footwear has developed a bit of a reputation. Heavy, stiff, generally clunky boots that do a fine job keeping out the elements, but leave a lot to be desired when it comes to style and comfort. Enter North 89, a Swedish-based sneaker brand, crafting sleek, minimal trainers in surprisingly weatherproof designs—engineered to hold up against harsh Scandinavian winters. Unlike most boots, these understated sneakers are lightweight, and breathable enough to straddle all four seasons. And with a lineup cast in easy-wearing neutrals, you’ll have no problem pairing these with everything in your year-round wardrobe.