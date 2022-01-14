Nomo’s work is an ode to geometry and design — to the fact that every man-made thing on Earth began with a designer or architect sitting at a workbench and putting pen to paper. These big ideas, from golf course layout to the progression of automobiles, are encapsulated by Nomo as simply as possible, printed in white ink on heavy duty black paper. The result: stunning prints that recall classic post-war posters, and draw your eye with their high contrast and captivating shapes. And beyond being outrageously good-looking, each one’s got a little something to teach you about how the world around you is built.