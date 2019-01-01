Story
Life essentials simply designed and ready to roll
Nomad is all about simplifying your environment so you can focus on what you really need most in life: more adventure. They understand that when you’re on the road, you need your valuables safe and secure, while also eliminating unnecessary bulk, and maximizing efficiency. All of Nomad’s products evoke a sleek, minimalist design that’s constructed tough enough for all your adventures. Their AirPods Case is the ideal additional protection that you need to keep your earbuds safe from the elements and look great in the process.
Features
- Vegetable-tanned Horween leather sleeve for your AirPods
- The leather patinas over time to provide a wonderful, unique look
- Two piece design includes accessible Lightning port
Materials
- Horween leather
Dimensions
- Thickness: 1.55 mm
- With Case On: 24.15 x 56.88 mm
