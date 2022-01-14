We knew were were on to something when we discovered Withings’ simple health-improving tech, and it turns out we weren’t the only ones. Just like Facebook acquires promising products like Instagram, tech maker Nokia has brought Withings into their stable, under their name. They also made the Health Mate App tracking app even better and added a new entry-level scale, called the Body, for those just starting out. The result? Even more proof that your connected gear doesn’t look like it's from The Jetsons to get you futuristic results.





For less than a few meetings with a trainer, the low-profile Body+ can measure your fitness gains without fuss, coaching you toward a fitter future with key measurements like muscle mass, BMI, heart rate and more — even the weather. For the fitness fanatics out there (raises hand), the Body Cardio takes it one step further by adding the capability to measure Pulse Wave Velocity — the first time the innovative measurement of cardio fitness has come out of the doctor's office and into the home. We know what you're thinking, and rest assured: unlike many of the web-enabled devices on the market, Nokia's new offerings live up to their promises. The future is here, and it is beautiful.