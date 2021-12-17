Inspired by the explorers of yore and built for the modern day adventurer, Nocs are rugged and compact binoculars built with high-quality optics. In the age of GPS, Instagram, and websites like Hiking Project, we can get a pretty good idea of what we’re up against when we strike out into the wilderness before we even step out the front door. But time was, fearless men and women struck out into the wilds with little more than a trail-worn map, some hearsay, and a solid pair of field glasses to see the road, trail, or route ahead. Those adventurous souls are the inspiration behind Nocs, but these aren’t your grandaddy’s binocs—not by a long shot. High-quality optics that give you a crisp, bright image no matter the time of day, a nitrogen-filled inner chamber to prevent fogging, and a rugged, waterproof build set these babies squarely in the modern-day pantheon of adventure essentials.