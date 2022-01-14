Guys, don’t fall for the obvious ‘I don’t want anything’ trap this holiday season. She definitely does. So take a deep breath and give a season’s greetings to Nisolo, who’s helped lead plenty of gents at Huckberry HQ to a holiday gift-giving victory. With premium materials and expert craftsmanship, their women’s collection of shoes and accessories bring the level of elegance that your lady deserves.





Take Nisolo’s new Austin Bootie (don’t laugh): it’s handmade in Peru from premium leathers for a simple, sophisticated slip-on that’ll carry her from the office to the dance floor. We’re also pleased to present Nisolo’s brand-new collection of jewelry; a guaranteed holiday home run, because each piece is handmade in Kenya and features an effortlessly elegant design to complement any outfit. Their leather totes are stylish, strong, and provide ample space for items big and small. One of our favorite pieces is the aptly named Summit Ring that’s as bold as brass, and elegant as a mountain silhouette. But in all seriousness, this special Nisolo shop is here to make her holiday more memorable than the last.



