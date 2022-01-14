“Shoemaking is an inheritance that's handed down to us. From designing the model, cutting the leather, and forming the shoe, it's an art form." —Willan Ulloa, Nisolo Master Shoemaker





It’s not every day we find a brand whose story resonates with us emotionally as much as their product does visually, but that’s what we discovered when we found Nisolo a couple years ago. Working directly with master shoemakers from Peru and Mexico, Nisolo has created a range of timeless and—by either owning their own factories or working with vetted producers—ethically made shoes that lay a solid foundation for any well-rounded wardrobe. To round out their commitment to sustainability, they’re also a certified B Corp and support likeminded ethical brands. From slip-ons to boots to collapsible suede travel shoes, their lineup of leather beauts wears in, not out. And with a little TLC, they only get better and better the more miles you put on them.