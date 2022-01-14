A handy, portable blanket is one of those things that you don’t realize you need until you keep finding yourself in situations where, well, you really need one. (See: festivals. Road trips. Moto tours. Camping out under the stars. Hell, we've even deployed them on living room floors for a dash of color and style.) Lucky for you, Nipomo’s colorful blanket rolls are back in stock and ready to hit the road. Started as a passion project by designer Liz Clark, Nipomo works directly with traditional Mexican artisans who make each blanket by hand, then finishes them in San Francisco with a bespoke leather strap. Clark’s own experience at this cultural crossroads (she was born and raised near the border of the US and Mexico) was the inspiration behind Nipomo. And in case you were wondering, the name "Nipomo" means “foot of the hill” in the Chumash Indian language and is the name of a town along the coast of southern California. This time around, we think you'll be particularly pleased to find that the best-selling Tierra and Blanket rolls are both back in stock, but also note the new Vuela collection and its colorful "golondrina" swallow motif, which delivers a neat new twist on an old favorite that'll keep you always at the ready to take a load off, whether it's for a Sunday in the park to a motorcycle trip down Highway 1.