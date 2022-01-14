NINOX was born at the foot of the Rockies, from a desire to tailor the very best, most versatile technical outerwear from classic silhouettes, and using only the finest materials available. From ultra-soft merino wool, high-performance Swiss-made Schoeller softshells (some of the most rugged and capable shell fabrics on the planet), and feathery Primaloft insulation, NINOX has staked its name on some of the best fabrics available, yielding a collection of apparel that is as weather-resistant above the treeline as it is capable for life off the mountain. Our favorite, The Bennett, features a heathered black merino wool outer layer blended with Schoeller’s technical shell fabric, giving it a stylish and formal presentation, while maintaining the functionality and durability of a field jacket. We’re excited to offer NINOX at exclusive Huckberry pricing, so that you can experience some of the most superbly-constructed and all-purpose outerwear available today.