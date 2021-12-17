"You've got to know the rules to break them. That's what I'm here for — to demolish the rules but keep the tradition." — Alexander McQueen

One look at Nezumi's watches will tell you that they know the rules through and through, and know all the right places to bend and break ‘em. Nezumi's founder, a long-time watch enthusiast and product designer, started the studio to accomplish exactly that: create a place that inspired himself and his crew to pursue total creative freedom.

While the luxury houses remain married to the scripture of their traditions, watches like Nezumi's Voiture, with its striking, vintage-inspired visuals and modern components, are pushing the boundaries of modern watchmaking. Their latest project is the Corbeau, a handsome, thoughtfully designed chronograph that’s ready for field service. It’s powered by a hybrid mecha-quartz movement, and while a lot of diehards would scoff at the very idea, we think it’s a practical and effective foundation to build an excellent chronograph on. As with their other offerings, the Corbeau’s outfitted with premium components and finished with impeccable detailing. The end result is a functional, dignified chronograph that's exceptionally wearable thanks to its subtle design and trim silhouette compared to other diving watches. Hats off, Nezumi — well done.