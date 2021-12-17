Sustainability is the core of New Movements—a small, four-person outfit from Norway that always keeps the big, big picture in mind. To build their handsome, environmentally conscious kicks to fit their strict ideals, the team scrutinized every aspect of the design process until they found the combo of materials and manufacturing worth backing—while also producing luxury-level everyday sneakers that kept their fashionable sides abuzz (the founder has European shoemakers in his family going back generations). That means durable, sustainable materials like vegetable-tanned Italian leather, natural and flexible wool/wood insoles, all handmade in Portugal by experienced craftsmen. Add fair prices and a commitment to clean 200 plastic bottles out of the ocean for every unit sold, and you’ve got a small push in the right direction that’s likely to make waves across the industry.