American craftsmanship is everything to New England Shirt Co. – a dress and sport shirt manufacturer out of Fall River, MA that’s been cutting and sewing its garments by hand in the same historic factory since 1933. They’re all that’s left of Fall River’s textile industry, once a hub of American clothing production. But even still, New England Shirt Co.’s classic character and honest shirting is more American than reunion photos on an airstrip in Maine – ultimately, the kind of stuff you’d pass down to your grandkids in a steamer trunk.



New England Shirt Co.’s story inspired us, especially after we heard it straight from a few folks who’ve been making shirts there for over 50 years, leading to our very first-ever feature on Huckberry. We’re particularly keen on the short-sleeve button-downs, which strike the perfect balance between a classic cool, and a style sensibility that right on cue this season. We think they’re guaranteed to be in your warm weather rotation for years to come, and with a little luck, will be a go-to staple for your kids too.