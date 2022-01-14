Fiercely passionate about keeping an age-old American industry firmly in the U.S., New England Outerwear is dedicated to making every pair of their signature leather shoes one by one and by hand, in their small Maine workshop. It’s a kind of stubbornness to do things the old-fashioned way, that you just don’t see anymore, and a trait that makes ‘em a best-seller every time they come around. This season, we’ve done you one better with a few of last summer’s favorites like the Lazy Moc, cast in a brand new, Huckberry-exclusive colorway (Grizzly Tan). You’ll also find another exclusive – the all-new Trooper Moc: an ultra-classic resoleable boat shoe that’s been remixed with a Vibram sole for maximum grip and all-day comfort and support; perfect for long after your ship comes in.