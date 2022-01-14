A lot of us here at Huckberry grew up in New England, so we know New Balance. But once we started digging into their history, we found out the legendary brand goes back even farther than we thought, over a hundred years to 1906—that’s downright heritage territory. Breaking even further with the big-running-shoe industry, they produce over 4 million pairs a year right here in the USA. From technical trail runners capable of comfortably taking on uneven terrain to old-school trainers reminiscent of your dad’s favorite kicks from the ‘80s, New Balance has meticulously perfected the art of the sneaker.