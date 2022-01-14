Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

New Balance

New Balance

A lot of us here at Huckberry grew up in New England, so we know New Balance. But once we started digging into their history, we found out the legendary brand goes back even farther than we thought, over a hundred years to 1906—that’s downright heritage territory. Breaking even further with the big-running-shoe industry, they produce over 4 million pairs a year right here in the USA. From technical trail runners capable of comfortably taking on uneven terrain to old-school trainers reminiscent of your dad’s favorite kicks from the ‘80s, New Balance has meticulously perfected the art of the sneaker.

XRCT

New Balance

XRCT$63.98 $99.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon