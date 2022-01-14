Ok, we'll admit that we love newfangled cooking gadgetry. But if we had to pick one kitchen tool to rule them all, it's a good cast iron skillet. For the uninitiated, here's a rundown: They can be used on the stovetop, in the oven or over a campfire, they last practically forever, and they make food taste delicious. They've also remained largely unchanged for hundreds of years. So when we heard about Nest Homeware, a small cookware company from Rhode Island getting creative with cast iron, we had to check 'em out. What we found beat our expectations: these USA-made skillets are double-seasoned for a beautiful non-stick surface on day one, they've been machined smooth for even cooking, and our favorite part? They've called upon their founder's RISD training for a seriously beautiful handle modeled after a cherry branch that feels cool and comfortable in the hand. Treat it right and you'll have a brand new family heirloom to pass down.