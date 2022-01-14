We’ve been following the NAU story since it began over a decade ago, under the tutelage of Marmot founder Eric Reynolds. Since then, one thing has remained remarkably consistent: the brand’s commitment to produce stylish and forward-thinking outdoor apparel with minimal environmental impact. With a fiery mantra—born of a need for better—they’ve committed to assembling the most versatile apparel using only the most sustainable materials. This mission has led to compelling fabric selections and thoughtful tailoring which has consistently yielded some of the most interesting basics, layers, and shells we’ve ever worn. From their hard-working wool shirting to versatile down layers, it’s clear NAU’s hunt for ‘better’ doesn’t only apply to their small-footprint business model—it’s their golden rule for product quality and design.