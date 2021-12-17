Like any well-crafted accessory, your cables and chargers can add a whole new level of polish to your tech setup. For proof, just take a look at the smart design work done at Native Union. Founded by a furniture designer shortly after the first iPhone came out, they took the wires relegated to the bottom of your weekender bag and brought them to the forefront—to harmonize with the clean, effortless look of your phone and laptop. So whether you’re eyeing their clever key cable or a pop of texture in their wireless charger, the team at Native Union adds joy to your kit. And their solid designs bring more appreciation for the little things in your day-to-day.