There’s an old Danish saying, Der findes ikke dårligt vejr, kun forkert påklædning. It roughly means “there's no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes.” So, the Copenhagen-based brand, Native North, set out a few years ago to make the right clothes—combining minimalist Scandinavian design with durable materials that hold up against moody northern temps. They wound up with a handsome lineup of modern winter/spring staples, all crafted from premium fabrics in style-forward colorways. And with smart, stripped-down layers like their Wool Utility Jacket or Corduroy Overshirt, you’ll feel 100% right about your clothing choice, no matter what the next few months of transitional weather throw your way.
