“Knowing your neighborhood means you know your neighbors.” - David Harman, Native Maps

When Husband and wife team David and Rebecca Harman created the first map of what has become a thriving two-person enterprise, it was an act of love. A love for wandering, getting lost, and their home town — in fact their home neighborhood — in Dallas, Texas. One day David sat down with a pen and paper and tried to capture all its nuances in one master map. Six months later, he’d found he’d mapped the whole city. The process was so rewarding that it drove him to create the handsomely detailed and painstakingly researched prints you see in this store, and rightfully dub them Native Maps.

Though their collection has expanded well beyond Dallas, David and Rebecca still silkscreen all their maps with their own two hands. The paper they use is as well-considered as their designs themselves — 100lb, acid-free stock that’s crafted by the French Paper Co. in Niles Michigan using energy from a hydroelectric mill. And yes, that’s real gold you’re looking at in some of them. Gold foil specifically, with non-toxic matte ink printed on top of it to create the design. They might be handsome as heck, but Native Maps’ gilded prints aren’t just about looking good on your wall. “These maps are a jumping off point, a way for you to get lost in your own town, to dig in and reconnect,” says Harman. We couldn’t have put it better.