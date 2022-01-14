We've loved Native's futuristic, featherweight trainers for a while now. These shoes are the stuff feet dream of thanks to their breathable, sockless comfort and no-gimmick high-tech fabrics. We were pretty convinced they couldn’t step it up any further — that is, until we pulled on the Mercury Liteknit a while back and were blown away by it's slipper-like fit and the seamless, one-piece knit upper that breathes better than a free-diving abalone hunter. We aren't the only ones that love it either — since we started stocking 'em last year we've barely been able to keep any on the shelves. So we couldn't be more juiced to bring you an exclusive colorway of the Mercury Liteknit that's only available here at Huckberry. Go ahead — your feet will thank you now, and you can thank us later.