It’s not every day you encounter footwear quite like this—and we’re not just talking about the way they look (though the vintage-meets-future styling is impressive). When it comes to construction, each pair of Naglev’s outdoor, multi-sport boots are crafted with a level of technical consideration rarely found outside of, say, the spacecraft industry. Take the Combat WP boot for example. Built from a single piece of Kevlar® wrapped around a thermo-regulating wool sock, the uppers are bonded to a natural rubber sole with an aggressive tread, then finished off with a leather and coconut fiber footbed. Minimalist, technical, and nearly indestructible, these are bound to be the hardest working boots on the mountain.

PLEASE NOTE: The Combat comes in Euro sizes that tend to run a little smaller than normal, we recommend going up a half size for a better fit.