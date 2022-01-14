Northern Italy’s been churning out high-quality footwear for centuries—the foothill region of the Dolomites practically invented the alpine shoe when the sport of mountaineering was born. So it’s no surprise that the Montebelluna-based founders over at Naglev and their six-generations worth of shoemaking experience are industry leaders when it comes to forward-thinking footwear. In fact, they won OutDoor’s Gold Winner (Europe’s most prestigious outdoor industry award) for the Unico—an all-terrain travel shoe that combines technical innovation, clean design, and eco-friendly materials for one hell of a sleek package. The seamless one-piece upper is constructed from ultra-tough Kevlar® fibers that even Batman would drool over, while the integrated merino liner makes for a comfortable glove-like fit. At just 13oz. they don’t look or feel anything like your typical hiker—which is why they’re perfect when you’re on the move.