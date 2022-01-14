Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Naglev

Naglev

Northern Italy’s been churning out high-quality footwear for centuries—the foothill region of the Dolomites practically invented the alpine shoe when the sport of mountaineering was born. So it’s no surprise that the Montebelluna-based founders over at Naglev and their six-generations worth of shoemaking experience are industry leaders when it comes to forward-thinking footwear. In fact, they won OutDoor’s Gold Winner (Europe’s most prestigious outdoor industry award) for the Unico—an all-terrain travel shoe that combines technical innovation, clean design, and eco-friendly materials for one hell of a sleek package. The seamless one-piece upper is constructed from ultra-tough Kevlar® fibers that even Batman would drool over, while the integrated merino liner makes for a comfortable glove-like fit. At just 13oz. they don’t look or feel anything like your typical hiker—which is why they’re perfect when you’re on the move.

  • Exclusive
Combat WP

Naglev

Combat WP$280.00
  • Exclusive
Unico Hiker

Naglev

Unico Hiker$230.00
Shop Now
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
  • Made in the USA
Ruck Plate - 20LB

GORUCK

Ruck Plate - 20LB$90.00
Organic Cotton & Linen Defender Boot Socks

Druthers

Organic Cotton & Linen Defender Boot Socks$28.00
AO X CIELE

Article One

AO X CIELE$219.98 $275.00
GoCap

Ciele Athletics

GoCap$25.98 $35.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Brise Schoeller Pant

Foehn

Brise Schoeller Pant$130.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon