We’re going to level with you: we get the jokes. We’ve heard them all. But we’re happy to endure the endless cavalcade of puns because MyPakage makes some of the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever tried.

MyPakage's new Action Series features MyDry high-wicking fabric to pull moisture from your body, keeping you dry and comfortable, even during athletic activities. Thanks to their snug fit, they won't ride up your legs, resulting in increased support and comfort. Each brief is constructed with MyPakage signature features like an internal, patented pouch called KeyHole Comfort Technology™, a no-rub tag, a pucker panel that allows you to avoid scratchy seams, and ergonomic hand stitching. They’re softer than a baby's butt and cooler than dry ice. And maybe more epic than Gilgamesh.

And mirroring the features that make MyPakage’s boxer briefs worthy of being called “the most comfortable underwear on the planet,” is the Pro Series — a collection of high-performance, super-supportive and ultra-wicking underwear designed specifically for sport.