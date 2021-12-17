Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

MyMedic

MyMedic

S**t happens. We’re all too aware of that these days. But when a situation goes sideways, it pays to be prepared. For that, we turn to MyMedic—makers of the best first aid kits we've ever laid hands on. The Red Cross, FBI, Forest Service, and Air Force all depend on their supplies for getting outta dodgy situations. They've cleverly designed each of their first aid kits for specific scenarios—including new pandemic, first aid essentials, and pet packs—so you'll never get caught empty-handed. That said, we hope you never need one. But it sure is better to have MyMedic and not need it than to need it and not have it.

MyFAK - First Aid Essentials

MyMedic

MyFAK - First Aid Essentials$71.98 $120.00
  • Made in the USA
Pandemic Medic

MyMedic

Pandemic Medic$14.98 $25.00
  • Made in the USA
The Recon - Fully Stocked First Aid Kit

MyMedic

The Recon - Fully Stocked First Aid Kit$187.98 $250.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon