In the right circles, the MWC name is legendary. That’s the Military Watch Company—and since 1974 they’ve outfitted military units, first responders, police forces, and everyday Joes with rugged and dependable MIL-SPEC timetellers. Sure, the Switzerland-based watchmaker’s presence is a little low-key if you’re not linked to one of those professions. But that’s because they know the importance of putting your head down and doing the work. And just like their clientele, they’re not exactly ones to brag.





For history buffs and fans of rugged style, we’ve tapped into a collection of MWC military watches built to historically-accurate, authentic government specifications. That means when you strap one of these bad boys on your wrist, you’re wearing the authentic article—with all the no-nonsense craftsmanship that went into the watches back in the day. Whether it’s your first dive into military watches or you’re a seasoned vet, these are guaranteed to carry their weight.