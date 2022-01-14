“Combines the ease of a slip-on with an Oxford’s craftsmanship”

Originally produced in the thirteenth century for infantrymen in the Kingdom of Aragon (modern-day Spain), the espadrille has a surprisingly hardworking history. Especially for a shoe known today as the leisurewear of greats like Hemingway, Picasso, and JFK. Mulo, a smart shoemaker from London, is offering up the best of both worlds—long-lasting durability combined with the effortless comfort espadrilles are known for. Starting with an oxford last favored by English cobblers, Mulo builds their supportive espadrilles with a sneaker-like rubber sole. Its linen upper lets through plenty of air, so barefoot wearing is a go. And like all proper espadrilles, they perfectly mold to your feet over time. It takes three days and 100 steps to craft each pair, so stock up for warmer weather while we’ve got ‘em.