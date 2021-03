It’s all about the details for Muir Way’s original Hydrological Map print, and if you can’t tell what we’re talking about at first glance, take a closer look. Every river, stream, and major lake is carefully and thoughtfully accounted for with accuracy and craftsmanship placed in every stroke. Ideal for anyone who appreciates the detailed things in life, this piece will add subtle style to any home, office, or cabin in the woods.