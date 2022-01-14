It's a new year, and that means 365 more opportunities adventure. To help make sure you're equipped for a year of exploration, we're excited to bring Mountain Standard's latest line of stylish and technical wilderness apparel and outerwear. Though they may still be a new name in the industry, the crew behind Mountain Standard has decades of experience doing product design and development for a few major brands that you might already know (folks like Burton, Nike, and The North Face — heard of ‘em?). With a stacked resume designing for some of the biggest names in the game, and headquarters in the center of all things outdoors (the Colorado Rockies), these folks know a thing or two about making quality gear for spending quality time outside.





Mountain Standard’s Winter ‘16 lineup has you covered from base to shell, starting with the Thermal Henley for next-to-skin comfort and thermoregulation. Then face the elements with outer shells like the Hooded Down Jacket, which is packed with innovations like stretch-gusset cuffs that seal out the cold, and a rugged wind and water resistant finish on top of ultra-warm and lightweight 700-fill goose down insulation — perfect for making good on that New Year's resolution to get outside more, even if we are still in the dead of winter.