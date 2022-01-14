The English Poet William Blake once said that "great things are done when men and mountains meet." We’d like to think a little campfire whiskey doesn’t hurt either. For over 20 years, Mountain Hardwear has proudly carried this "boldly-go-forth" attitude in its bones, and continues to weave it into everything it does, from supporting pioneering outdoor explorers, to developing game-changing, and exclusive cutting-edge fabrics which can only be woven by a single mill in the world (read: their mill).





This season, Mountain Hardwear is all about boldly going fast, and boldly going light – giving you a chance to make this summer a banner year for leaving your mark on the trail. Whether that’s a week on the John Muir, or a plan to leave it all on the Appalachian and raise your flag at Mount Katahdin in Maine by summer’s end, you’re going to want to go with the ultralight 1-2 punch of Mountain Hardwear’s Hyperlamina Spark sleeping bag and the Ghost UL2 tent. The Spark is the highest performing synthetic sleeping bag around – a gun in a knife fight when it comes to wilderness thru-hiking – and the first sleeping bag that finally turned the picky experts at Backpacker Mag into believers in synthetic down. And the Ghost is the lightest tent that Mountain Hardwear makes, thanks to its industry-leading DAC Featherlight NSL pole construction and ripstop nylon body, seam-sealed for the ultimate in weatherproof lightness on the trail.