Just in time for spring, we’re stocking up on Mott & Bow’s brand new collection of premium denim shirting. Starting with super-soft, lightweight denim from Italy’s legendary Albiate 1830 Mill, and working through every detail — from collar style to button placement — Mott & Bow’s transformed the classic denim shirt into a certified warm weather staple. They’re a perfect example of the Mott & Bow comfort-from-day-one denim philosophy that first won us over with their jeans. Ya see, starting in their family-owned factory, they use a labor-intensive finishing process in their family-owned manufacturing facility to create jeans that look and feel great the very first time you pull them on, and still hit a price point that leaves you enough change to reach for the good bourbon next time you hit the town. Bottom line, they’d rather you not sweat out the whole summer on your next break-in. Pick your fit, pick your wash, and get your tall tales ready for when your friends ask how you got them fades.