Picture it—it’s 1973, mustaches and shaggy hair are in, and a storm’s about to hit the Rockies. What storm, you ask? Well, a storm by the name of the Powdershirt. Designed by Mother Karen’s, a local ski outfitter in Salt Lake City, the Powdershirt spread from its homebase to mountains across the continent. To those who got a chance to glide down the slopes with one on their back it’s known as, “the perfect jacket for spring skiing.” We hope you’re growing out your ‘stache because Mother Karen’s and the Powdershirt are back. Now it’s time to throw one on, load up the car with your ski gear, and take this icon back to its natural habitat.