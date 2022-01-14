When we finally decided to take a stand, we called up our friends at Most Modest to see if they had any solutions at their San Francisco studio. In no time, their neat little organizers and innovative designs transformed our messy desks and nightstands to clean, productive environments. Case in point: how the USA-made Baxter storage bar is built with an internal charging cable that allows your phone to be displayed both vertically and horizontally, while the rubber and natural cork lid lifts to reveal a hidden storage compartment that serves as a soft landing pad for valuables when closed. Aside from hiring a personal assistant, it’s the perfect way to reclaim your workspace, and fight back against the forces of clutter.