Pour one out for fitness trackers because the next generation is here. Meet Moov — a svelte, Bluetooth powered wearable and a fully-featured personal trainer that’s as much a “tracker” as the BMW i8 is a “hybrid.” Created by a former engineer at Apple, the founders of Moov were inspired to go beyond the same fitness data - they want us to exercise better.

So what’s the big deal? Sure, Moov does a lot of what many others do — it tracks your workouts while letting you know how many calories you’ve burned, how far you’ve run, etcetera. But it does what all the others don’t, too. Firstly, it raised a cool million bucks in only 15 days, getting the attention of everyone from Fast Company and the LA Times, to Wired and Fortune Magazine. But more importantly, it observes your movements and delivers real-time feedback (via headphones or your screen) on things like the length of your stride, the efficiency of your strike, to help you fine-tune your fitness, prevent soreness or injuries, and get the most out of every workout. Plus, it works in the pool. Future app developments are in the works, including Moov cycling and Moov bodyweight coming soon. It’s like having a personal gym hype man and fitness coach, at a 100th of the cost of either.

Using the device is simple. Simply (1) download Moov Run, Swim or Cardio Punch apps from the app store, (2) pair the tracker module to your iPhone (At the time of this writing, Android users are limited to Moov Run, but full cross-OS capability is coming shortly), and (3) strap it to your wrist or ankle. Once underway, Moov’s 9-axis sensing system carefully follows your movements, showing you how to get the very most out of every stride, every stretch, stroke, and swing. Ditch your old fitness tracker that just watches from the sidelines, and put on the portable fitness coach that pushes you further and faster.