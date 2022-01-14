Not all leather is created equally. Sure, it all changes with time, but only the really truly good stuff actually gets better with time. Case in point: Moose Brand, whose expert craftsmen build each piece in small batch quantities, using the very best leather in the country.

We’re happy to welcome new additions to their collection, like the minimalist Rivet Wallet 2, which keeps your pocket slim while sporting a rich heritage style. Old favorites like the Key Holder are back too — and tough as ever — capable of carrying up to 4 house keys while earning a rich patina, thanks to the worn-in saddle leather construction.

Add in a painstaking attention to detail, like solid cast hardware, industrial strength rivets and snaps, heavy-duty waxed polyester threads, and hand-craftsmanship and you’ve got a classic American-made EDC essential, built uniquely for you.