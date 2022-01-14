Moore & Giles launched its premium leather company in 1933. History buffs will be quick to note that this date is smack dab in the middle of the Great Depression. But the brand made it through these trying times thanks to its unflinching commitment to quality (Hear that kids? Quality is recession-proof.). Today, Moore & Giles leather is the core of a collection of meticulously crafted accessories, in addition to being the leather of choice for the upholstery for yachts and private jets.





We’re big fans of the luxurious feel these bags and portfolios bring to the daily grind. Moore & Giles pours nearly a century of know-how into classic styles like their Jay Modern Briefcase, while their laptop sleeves and Frances portfolio show the brand understands today’s tech-savvy needs. So whether your commute takes you to a corner office or a local coffee shop, look to Moore & Giles to elevate your daily carry.