Sneakers and boots used to live on different worlds. But these days, thanks to some adventurous designs and smart applications of waterproof materials, they’re more than likely to cross paths. Enter: Moonstar. Combining the silhouette of a classic canvas hi-top and the rubber reinforcement of a duckboot, they’ve built a minimalist sneaker not afraid to step out into storms, puddles, slush, mud, light snow—you get the idea. They can get as wet as your classic New England hunting boots and hold onto their cool. The old-school Japanese manufacturer where they’re made has built rubber footwear since 1873, and abides by craftsmanship and manufacturing processes continuously refined since then. So while they’re pushing our sneaker collections into new territory, they’re backed by nearly a century and a half of footwear heritage.