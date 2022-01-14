Originating in Ecuador in the 1600s and made famous in Paris two centuries later, the Panama hat has long been seen as an iconic accessory for the world’s most extraordinary men. From Teddy to Churchill, this hat’s legendary appeal remains ever present in today’s style. A purveyor of this definitive summer staple, family-owned Monetecristi Panama Hats provides the same quality craftsmanship that has garnered world-wide admiration for the last five centuries. Using only the highest quality Toquilla straw, each hat is hand woven by master artisans in Montecristi, Ecuador (its birthplace). Proudly sourced from the famous Homero Ortega Company - the first to export these hats worldwide - these hats blend their history into every stitch. Headwear that has taken centuries to perfect, Panama Hats Company takes enormous pride in continuing the legacy of some of the world’s finest warm weather hats.