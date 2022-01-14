With a set of Monkii Bars, you’ll never have to worry about missing a workout again. We live our lives on the go these days, yet gyms remain painfully stationary. Grab a set of Monkii Bars though, and you can set up a gym in seconds, no matter where you find yourself. Attach them to a doorway or tree branch and you can fit a tough workout into the middle of a business trip or halfway through a trail run with nothing more than the bars and your own bodyweight. The beautiful and simple bars are made in the USA from hard maple, so they’re as eye-catching as they are useful. Free yourself from boring gyms and boring workouts, and get fit wherever your journey takes you.
Bummer. No products are currently available from monkii bars
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear