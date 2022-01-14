If you’ve ever backpacked across Europe, Mondaine's Swiss Railway Clock might already seem familiar. Originally introduced in 1944 and largely unchanged since, it is a permanent fixture in every train station, and a celebrated icon of 20th century design. We’re excited to bring this design and the timekeeping precision of these clocks to your wrist with the Mondaine watch collection on Huckberry.

Besides the striking white dial and high-contrast black indices, the first thing you’ll notice about each Mondaine are two subtle touches of red: the signature second hand, and the red rectangular logo of the Swiss Federal Railway (abbreviated “SBB CFF FFS” on the dial to accommodate for German, French, and Italian translations) — both signs that you’re wearing the official Swiss-made timekeeper of some of Europe’s most notoriously efficient railways. While we’ve been sure to include a smattering of Mondaine’s signatures in multiple sizes, day/date complications, and quartz and automatic movement varieties, our favorite is the stop2go. Here, you’ll find a clever quartz movement, which emulates the behavior of the original Swiss Railways Clock by saving all of its minute hand movement for a single, hearty ‘tick’ once the second hand completes a full revolution of the dial and pauses for two seconds. It’s a rarity amongst quartz watches with a cool factor that is a joy to witness, once every 58 seconds.