With their heads down and noses to the grindstone since the early 80s, Momentum has consistently delivered a wide range of high quality sports watches to those in the know. You won’t find flashy advertising or slick marketing coming out of the Momentum camp: they prefer to sit back and assemble each watch by hand in their Vancouver facility and then let the timepieces speak for themselves, leaving the Momentum crew to relish in their status as one of Canada’s best-kept secrets. The watches aren’t the only thing speaking up either, judging by the praise heaped on by customers: “I would recommend them without hesitation”; “I have nothing but good things to say about Momentum”; “Momentum Watches fly pretty low on the radar and just produce super tough and functional watches.” Suffice it to say we really respect their quiet perseverance, and we’re not the only ones: Outside Magazine included not one but two of their watches this year in their annual Gear of the Year awards: the Vortech GMT, the ideal travel watch with a built-in alarm, and the Torpedo Blast, a robust, waterproof diver.