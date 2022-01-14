If you’ve ever caught waves in the Bay Area, chances are pretty good that before you hit the water, you made the pilgrimage to Mollusk — the Mecca of San Francisco surf. In the few short years since opening, Mollusk has made such a name for its California-made apparel, handcrafted surf boards, and laid-back Norcal vibes, that people come from around the world just to see the iconic Ocean Beach shop. It's easy to love the brand's tees and hats, which are all designed by local artists from San Francisco’s iconic Sunset District, and are proudly made right here in Northern California. But we're also huge fans of Mollusk's signature windbreaker, designed with water-resistant fabrics and rugged, double-seam construction that'll keep you warm and dry for the AM surf check. Pick up a Mollusk-made shirt or jacket, and you’re putting on a piece of genuine surf culture.