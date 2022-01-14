Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Mollusk Surf Shop

Mollusk Surf Shop

If you’ve ever caught waves in the Bay Area, chances are pretty good that before you hit the water, you made the pilgrimage to Mollusk — the Mecca of San Francisco surf. In the few short years since opening, Mollusk has made such a name for its California-made apparel, handcrafted surf boards, and laid-back Norcal vibes, that people come from around the world just to see the iconic Ocean Beach shop. It's easy to love the brand's tees and hats, which are all designed by local artists from San Francisco’s iconic Sunset District, and are proudly made right here in Northern California. But we're also huge fans of Mollusk's signature windbreaker, designed with water-resistant fabrics and rugged, double-seam construction that'll keep you warm and dry for the AM surf check. Pick up a Mollusk-made shirt or jacket, and you’re putting on a piece of genuine surf culture.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Mollusk Surf Shop

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon