If you’ve ever caught a shore break at Ocean Beach off the San Francisco coast, chances are pretty good that before you zipped up your wetsuit, you made a stop at Mollusk—a modern mecca of old-school surf culture and regular purveyor of some of our favorite warm-weather staples. Since its opening, Mollusk has made a name for itself selling rare surfboards and celebrating the laidback vibes of Northern California with a lineup of killer beach apparel and locally made art. Surfers from around the globe even make the pilgrimage to get custom boards and check out the interior designed by Jay Nelson, an artist known for building insane wooden camper trailers. And just in time for the longer, sunnier days ahead, Mollusk’s come out with a few vintage-inspired SSBDs (short sleeve button downs) and old-school sweatpants—reminding us of lazy days sprawled on the beach, ‘60s surf rock, and that classic Banana Boat scent that sticks with you all season long.