“Good design is obvious. Great design is transparent.” - Joe Soprano



If you’ve spent more than a moment appreciating works of great design, you’ve no doubt heard the phrase “form follows function.” When the Eames’ originally conceived of their molded fiberglass chair, it was meant to be a simple, utilitarian form fit for an informal or formal setting, that could accommodate many body types comfortably. What they could hardly anticipate at the time was that it would one day become the ultimate symbol of cosmopolitan living—functional, attractive, and filled with smooth curves that are just sexy enough to enliven any space.



Modernica’s interpretation of their classic 1948 design, constructed in their turn-of-the-century factory in downtown Los Angeles, is more than inspired: Each chair is handcrafted by furniture artisans, using the original machinery that struck the first Eames chairs and a fiberglass resin casting method that nearly disappeared before they plucked it from obscurity to bring it back to the production floor. Light, maneuverable and simple to maintain, you’ll appreciate the chair's versatility immediately, but the real joy will come when you admire the details.