The Smart Hydroplanter gives you an indoor, organic herb garden all year round. Even better, it’s extremely easy to set up and even easier to maintain. There’s no dirt involved in the hydroponic setup, so it keeps your countertops neat and clean—and the stylish bamboo planter fits right into any decor. Connect it to the Modern Sprout app to automate pretty much every step of the growing process all the way up to the point where you snip off your fresh herbs to take dinner up a notch.