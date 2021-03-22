Modern Sprout

Smart Hydroplanter

A smart hydroponic planter that takes all the guesswork out of growing your own herbs

The Smart Hydroplanter gives you an indoor, organic herb garden all year round. Even better, it’s extremely easy to set up and even easier to maintain. There’s no dirt involved in the hydroponic setup, so it keeps your countertops neat and clean—and the stylish bamboo planter fits right into any decor. Connect it to the Modern Sprout app to automate pretty much every step of the growing process all the way up to the point where you snip off your fresh herbs to take dinner up a notch.

  • Countertop hydroponic grow system with smart, wifi enabled automation
  • Easy setup goes together in just a few minutes
  • Low-touch maintenance, just add water from time to time
  • Pump has a sensor that knows when the water is low
  • Mess-free stone pellet grow medium (no dirt on your countertops)
  • Grows four to five small plants

