Basil on pizza—pretty tasty right? What about taking it to another level with freshly picked basil that you grew in your own home? That’s what Modern Sprout’s user-friendly planters are for. Though the practice might seem technical and hands-on, Modern Sprout took all the guesswork out of the process, and made it easier than a trip to the farmer’s market for the same thing. Each planter is specifically designed to add a bit of subtle style to your home, all the while, yielding an incredible, organic result. So add a dash of flavor to your recipes and freshen up your space with some homegrown greens of your own.