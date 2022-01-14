We love the feeling of pen to paper, it’s where some of best thoughts go, but it’s hard not favor modern technology. Mod Notebooks has devised a way to give us that convenience without losing one of the most organic forms of expression. It all begins with the notebook. Offered in three paper types (plain, ruled, and dot-grid), its thread bound design ensures it will lie flat on any page. The same size as an iPad mini, the Mod is stocked with super thick 120GSM paper, so no matter you what write the pages won’t bleed. Fill it in 2 days or 2 years and then mail it back using a pre-paid envelope hidden in the back cover. Your work will be scanned and digitized for free and uploaded in an app, making it a breeze to access from almost any device. There are a thousand thoughts lying within a man that he does not know till he takes a pen to write. With Mod Notebooks, those thoughts are not only ready to be discovered, but to be accessed anywhere.